Current position of China is more beneficial to Ukraine than to Russia, - Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba believes that China’s current position on the war is currently more beneficial to Ukraine than to Russia.

Kuleba said this in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Censor.NET reports.

"Who benefits from China's current position? Of course, Ukraine, not Russia. Russia would like to receive a much larger share. Would we like to receive more from China? Of course, we would. But, realistically weighing the situation, we understand that the current position - this is a position we can work with," he said.

At the same time, Kuleba warned that if China somewhere supports Russian aggression against Ukraine in any form, it will have a devastating effect on bilateral relations between Ukraine and China.

Kuleba believes that there is one missing element in Ukraine's relations with India and China - this is regular contact between the leaders. According to him, the leaders of these countries "are holding back for political reasons."

Read more: We call on Kyiv to cease hostilities and return to negotiating table. "People’s choice" in occupied territories will not be discussed - Putin

"India's position is the same as China's position, we can work with it. Of course, I have questions about the purchase of oil, but the argument of the Indians is simple: "Europe buys, why can't we buy?" That is difficult. But we see there are also positive dynamics, for example, the refusal of the Indian military industry to cooperate with Russia on a number of projects - this is a serious financial loss for the Russian defense complex.

Politically, India's position is always clear - what is it for the territorial integrity of Ukraine. From what we know about Modi's conversations with Putin, there are also no questions for Modi, he says the right things," Kuleba stated.