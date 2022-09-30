Russia announced accession of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions

After Vladimir Putin’s speech, a procedure was held to sign "agreements" on the inclusion of Ukrainian territories, which the Russian Federation does not even control, into Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the BBC.

The "joining" ceremony took place in the St. George's Hall of the Kremlin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed "agreements on the incorporation of new subjects into the Russian Federation" - occupied Ukrainian territories, namely the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The signatories from the "leaders" of the occupied territories were appointed by the Russians as the "head" of the Kherson Region Volodymyr Saldo, of the Zaporizhzhia Region - Yevhen Balytsky, of the "Donetsk People's Republic" - Denys Pushylin, and of the "Luhansk People's Republic" - Leonid Pasichnyk.

Read more: Current position of China is more beneficial to Ukraine than to Russia, - Kuleba

It is worth pointing out that the Russians at all levels are declaring the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, although the Russian Federation does not fully control any of these regions.

It will be recalled that on September 20, the Russian-appointed occupation officials of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions announced that from September 23 to 27, "referendums" on joining the Russian Federation will be held in the occupied territories.

On September 28, Kremlin puppets in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Luhansk regions announced the results of their pseudo-referendums for joining the Russian Federation. Presumably, the results speak in favor of the regions joining the Russian Federation.

Before the signing of the "accession agreements" on September 30, Putin made an address. He said that the Russian Federation is in the annexed territories of Ukraine "forever".

Even during Putin's speech, criticism from Western countries began to appear and statements that the illegal annexation will not be recognized and will not change anything.