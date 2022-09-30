Putin’s nuclear threats are act of desperation because Russian Federation will lose war, - Kuleba

Russian President Putin’s statements about using tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine are an act of desperation because Russia is losing the war on the battlefield.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, in an interview with France24, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia is spreading fear. Russia is trying to paralyze everyone with fear. And these Russian hints about the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons are an act of desperation, because they will lose the war on the battlefield," the minister said.

According to him, these Russian hints should be taken seriously, however, it should also be remembered that the world should restrain Russia.

"And I am sure that all other nuclear powers in the world will oppose the use of nuclear weapons," Kuleba added.

The minister also noted that Russia is trying to "annex" the seized Ukrainian territories that it cannot control.