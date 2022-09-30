Ukraine submits application to join NATO in accelerated manner, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he signed Ukraine’s application for accelerated accession to NATO.

This was stated by the head of state in a video message, Censor.NET informs.

"De facto, we have already made our way to NATO. De facto, we have already proven compatibility with the Alliance's standards. They are real for Ukraine - real on the battlefield and in all aspects of our interaction.

We trust each other, we help each other, and we protect each other. This is the Alliance. De facto. Today, Ukraine is applying to make it de jure. In a process that is consistent with our value in protecting our entire community. In an expedited manner.

We are taking our decisive step by signing Ukraine's application for accelerated accession to NATO," the president emphasized.

