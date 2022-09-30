"We are ready for dialogue with Russia, but with another president of Russia," - Zelensky

Only the path of strengthening Ukraine and expelling the occupiers from our entire territory will bring peace back.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of state stated this in an address.

"Ukraine was and remains a leader in negotiation efforts. It was our state that always offered Russia to agree on coexistence on equal, honest, dignified and fair terms. It is obvious that this is impossible with this Russian President. He does not know what dignity and honesty are. Therefore we are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another President of Russia," Zelensky emphasized.

According to the president, six months ago, Russia claimed to subjugate various peoples of Europe and Asia, but this criminal ambition is breaking down in Ukraine.

