President of Georgia Zurabishvili condemned illegal annexation of regions of Ukraine and mobilization in occupied territories: "We reject such gross violations of international law"

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on Friday condemned Russia’s illegal annexation of four regions of Ukraine, as well as the Kremlin’s intentions to mobilize on temporarily occupied Ukrainian and Georgian territories.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth".

"The formalization of a fictitious referendum in support of a flagrant violation of international law and violent annexation has neither legitimacy nor future. We reject such gross violations of international law and confirm our full support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine," she emphasized.

"I condemn the mobilization plans in the occupied territories of Ukraine and Georgia as another gross violation of the sovereignty of both our countries," added the President of Georgia.

