Kuleba named seven elements necessary to guarantee collective security of Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, named seven elements that are necessary to guarantee the collective security of Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the corresponding post on Facebook following the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, collective security of Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic space can be guaranteed only by ensuring the operation of seven elements," Kuleba emphasized.

The first element is the expansion of the international coalition in support of Ukraine. "Intensive diplomacy in recent weeks is working on this, including dozens of talks by the president and the active work of the Ukrainian delegation at the UN General Assembly, where we focused our attention on attracting, first of all, the countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America," Kuleba said.

The second element is an increase in the supply of weapons to Ukraine, the removal of all political obstacles for all types and volumes of weapons for the Ukrainian army. "We will do everything so that Ukraine receives even more weapons after this attempted annexation," Kuleba emphasized.

The third element is a significant increase in sanctions against Russia in energy, finance, nuclear energy, and other sectors.

The fourth is the accession of Ukraine to NATO and the EU.

"Ukraine's membership in NATO is long overdue and overdue. Ukraine is already an integral component of Euro-Atlantic security. We do not yet have the umbrella of the fifth article over us, but all NATO members are de facto under the umbrella of Ukraine, under the protection of our Armed Forces. Therefore, today Ukraine submitted an application for membership in NATO, the receipt of which under these new circumstances does not require the provision of a MAP and allows our partners to reset and not repeat the mistakes made since 2008," Kuleba emphasizes.

The fifth element is the Kyiv Security Treaty as a security guarantee for Ukraine on the way to Ukrainian membership in NATO.

The sixth is the Kyiv Security Treaty as a security model for all countries that are not members of collective security agreements or do not yet have security guarantees from third countries.

And the seventh element is the active opposition of other countries of the Euro-Atlantic space to Russian military and hybrid threats, as well as their implementation of an effective strategy of nuclear deterrence of Russia.

"Ukraine's victory means the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic area. There is no alternative to this," Kuleba emphasized.

"And our signal to the whole world and the aggressor state today: by trying to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions of Ukraine, Putin is trying to seize territories that he does not even physically control on the ground.

Nothing changes for Ukraine: we continue to liberate our land and our people, restoring our territorial integrity," concluded the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

