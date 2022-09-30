Stoltenberg called on Putin to stop war: "He started it, and it is his responsibility to end it"

Russian President Vladimir Putin must end the war because he started it.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at an urgent briefing, convened after Putin's decision to "join" the captured territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"We call on Putin to stop the war. He is responsible for starting it, and it is his responsibility to end it. If Russia stops fighting, then there will be peace. And if Zelensky and Ukraine stop fighting, then Ukraine will cease to exist as an independent state ", - he said.

The NATO Secretary General noted that on one side there is the aggressor - Russia, and on the other - Ukraine, the victim of aggression.