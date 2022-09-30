Threat to NATO will increase if Putin wins war against Ukraine, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the price of Russia’s war against Ukraine for the Alliance will increase if NATO does not support Ukraine now.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the LIGA.

Stoltenberg was asked his opinion on whether Ukraine's successes in the war are pushing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to more brutal actions.

"It doesn't change anything. It doesn't change what we have to do, and we have to protect Ukraine. If we give Putin the opportunity to win in Ukraine, it will be catastrophic for Ukraine, it will simply disappear, but it is also an indescribable threat to us," the NATO Secretary General replied.

According to him, if NATO "sits idly - it is a greater risk than when we resort to certain actions."

"Danger awaits us all. Yes, we are facing an extremely dangerous threat in Ukraine, but don't ask us if this war will become even more dangerous if Putin wins because the stakes are increasing for all of us. Therefore, we are ready to pay the price by supporting Ukraine. Because if we do not support Ukraine, this price will increase," Stoltenberg said.

