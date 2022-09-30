In near future, there may be attempt to escalate on part of Russia, but AFU are ready, - Danilov

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, predicts that Russia will try to escalate the war against Ukraine in the near future.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the LIGA.

"Of course, the Russian Federation will now try to inflict maximum damage on us in any way possible. They will now try to intensify combat operations. But we believe in our armed forces, we understand what is happening on the front," Danilov said.

He reminded that before the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council there was also a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

"Our troops are ready for any development of events. We believe that in the near future there may be an attempt to escalate on the part of the Russian Federation - taking into account the fact that they are mobilizing, we understand what is happening. But we are ready and understand how the situation will develop and what awaits the Russian Federation," Danilov said.

The secretary of the National Security Council expressed confidence that in Russia the movement of protesters against the mobilization of women "will have its say". He noted that this movement is already unfolding in the Caucasus.

"It is women who can be at the forefront of all those processes that are taking place in the Russian Federation today because their husbands and children are being sent here to be destroyed," Danilov believes.