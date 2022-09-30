End of war can be expected in spring of 2023, - Budanov

The head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov believes that the war between Ukraine and Russia will not last long and its active phase will soon end.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"This whole war will not last very long. It will end soon," Budanov said on the air of the national telethon. Answering the presenter's clarifying question about whether it will last "2-3 weeks", he noted that it is a longer term.

"Back at the end of May, I told what the combat algorithm would be. Then I directly said that June would be a bad month for us, we would lose. In July, there will be a conditional stagnation, and in August we will begin to gradually move towards the restoration of the territory, which will be clear to everyone. In the winter, the war will largely subside, but after the winter, the end of this conflict will begin. At the first stage - by entering the administrative border as of 1991," Budanov said.

He also added that it is likely that the Ukrainian army will enter the territory of the Crimean Peninsula by the end of spring 2023. "Maybe a little earlier. You can make a mistake these days, but not in the algorithm," concluded the head of the Defence Intelligence.

