Russia promised UN Security Council resolution condemning annexation of Ukrainian territories, India and China abstained

Russia vetoed the UN Security Council resolution condemning Russia’s annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the LIGA.

The text of the resolution condemned "Russia's organization of illegal so-called referendums in the regions within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine." The document stated that pseudo-referendums "have no legal force"

The resolution also called on Russia to "immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its armed forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."

Brazil, Gabon, India, and China abstained during the vote on the resolution.

Albania, Great Britain, Ghana, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, UAE, USA, and France supported the document.

Read more: Zelensky at UN Security Council called to isolate Russia: Russia is following "Crimean scenario", there is nothing to talk about with Putin