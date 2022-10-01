Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near New York, Zaytseve and Soledar, - General Staff

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks near New York, Zaytseve, and Soledar.

This was reported in the morning briefing as of October 1 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Thus, the two hundred and twentieth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region and hold the temporarily captured territories, as well as to disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, conducting aerial reconnaissance. Attacks civilian infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of war.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 4 missiles and 15 air strikes, carried out more than 85 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

More than 50 settlements were affected by enemy strikes. In particular, Bilohorivka, Novomykolaivka, Blahodativka, Sukhy Stavok and Odradivka.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy shelled populated areas with tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, namely:

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Ridkodub, Kuchkivka, Okhrimivka, and Vilkhuvatka;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka, Ivano-Dariivka, Zakitne, Rozdolivka, and Spirne settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Zaitseve, Mykolaivka Druha, and Paraskoviivka;

in the Avdiivka region - in the areas of Mariinka, Vodiane, and Oleksandropil settlements;

in the Novopavlivka direction - in the areas of Novosilka, Novopil, Prechistivka, and Pavlivka settlements.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, shelling was recorded in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, and Novoandriivka settlements.

Areas of more than twenty-five settlements along the contact line were shelled by tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery in the South Buh direction. Among them are Stepova Dolyna, Myrne, Sukhy Stavok, Olhyne, and Arkhanhelske.

Due to the significant lack of human resources, primarily officer personnel, the Russian military leadership is forced to prematurely engage cadets of military schools. Early graduation of cadets will be held at the Tyumen Military School.

Graduates are planned to be assigned to primary officer positions in military units equipped with a mobilization reserve. The cadets of the final courses of the Ryazan Airborne Training School are sent to train mobilization reserve regiments, which are carried out based on training grounds near Ryazan, Omsk, Pskov, Tula, and other cities. For the specified units, they are planning preparation and coordination activities for a period of no more than one month, with subsequent deployment to the area of ​​hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

During the past 24 hours, the aviation of the Defense Forces has carried out eleven strikes. It was confirmed that the enemy's stronghold, six areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as four enemy anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. In addition, our air defense units shot down three UAVs and a Ka-52 helicopter.

Missile troops and artillery, over the past day, hit eleven control points of various levels and eight areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment. Also, fourteen more enemy military objects - warehouses with ammunition, anti-aircraft missile complexes, crossings, electronic warfare, and intelligence stations - were hit in the affected area.