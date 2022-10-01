Occupiers detained and took Murashov, general director of Zaporizhzhia NPP, in unknown destination

General Director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Ihor Murashov, was detained by a Russian patrol on the road from the station to Enerhodar. The occupiers stopped the car, forcibly detained him, and took him blindfolded in an unknown direction.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the President of State Enterprise "Energoatom" Petr Kotin.

"On Friday, September 30, 2022, around 04:00 p.m., the general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP Ihor Murashov was detained by a racist patrol on the road from the station to Enerhodar. The car was stopped, he was forcibly detained and blindfolded, and taken in an unknown direction. Currently, there is no information about Ihor Murashov's whereabouts and fate.



The General Director of the ZNPP is a licensed person - he bears the main and exclusive responsibility for the nuclear and radiation safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. His detention creates a danger to the operation of Europe's largest nuclear power plant," Kotin said.

He called for the immediate dismissal of the station manager and his return to duty at the NPP.

"I am separately appealing to IAEA General Director Raphael Grossi and WANO NPP chief Tom Mitchell to take all possible measures for the urgent release of Igor Murashov from the captivity of the Russian occupiers and his return to the performance of official duties," Kotin added.

