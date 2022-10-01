News • War

Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 59,610 people, 264 planes, 226 helicopters, 2,354 tanks, 1,397 artillery systems, 4,949 armored vehicles

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 1, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 59,610.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 01.10 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 59,610 (+530) people were liquidated
  • tanks ‒ 2354 (+16) units,
  • armored fighting vehicles ‒ 4949 (+17) units,
  • artillery systems - 1397 (+6) units,
  • MLRS – 336 (+3) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 176 (+0) units,
  • aircraft – 264 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 226 (+1) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1009 (+6),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 246 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 15 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 3786 (+18) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 131 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions. The data is being verified," the report says.

