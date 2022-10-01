Day in Donetsk region: Rashists attacked 10 settlements in region

That night, the Russians fired at different areas of the front from Vuhledar to Soledar.

On the operational situation in the region as of the morning of October 1, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Donetsk RMA, Censor.NET reported.

"On the Volnovaha direction, Vuhledar came under fire - it is known that 1 person was wounded. The Russians also fired in the vicinity of Pavlivka, Vodianye, and Bohoiavlenka - without casualties.

In the Donetsk direction, Krasnohorivka, Berdychi, and Avdiivka were affected. There is 1 wounded person in Berdychi. In the Horlivka direction, Bakhmutske and Paraskoviivka of the Soledar community and Ivanovske of the Bakhmut community came under fire. In the latter, 1 person was injured," the message reads.

It is noted that the previous evening, the enemy shelled Kostiantynivka - a private house was destroyed, but, fortunately, there were no victims.