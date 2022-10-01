More than 5,000 Russian soldiers ended up in "Lyman Cauldron", - Haidai

The AFU blocked almost all the ways of leaving and transporting ammunition to Russians.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk RMA, writes about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian military, based in Lyman, appealed to their leadership with a request to leave but were refused. They are surrounded by more than 5,000 Russian militaries," he wrote.

Haidai noted that they have no way to leave or get ammunition.

"They will try to break through or surrender," the head of the RMA assumes.

As reported, in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian troops have been encircling the city of Lyman, which was captured by Russia in May, and is located east of the Siversky Donets river.