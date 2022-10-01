5 settlements near Lyman have been liberated, - Eastern group of troops

Ukrainian fighters surrounded the Russian group in the Lyman area. Five settlements near the city have been evacuated, and stabilization measures are ongoing there.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhii Cherevaty, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The Russian group in the Lyman region is surrounded. The settlements of Yampil, Novoselivka, Shandryholovo, Drobysheve, Stavky have been liberated, and stabilization measures are ongoing there," Cherevaty said.

To the journalist's question about the number of Russians who were surrounded in the Lyman area, he answered that "somewhere around 5-5.5 thousand".

"There, indeed, our data showed that the Russian group (in the Lyman area - ed.) numbered around 5-5.5 thousand. However, active hostilities "minus" their combat composition, as well as some groups that tried to break through. That is, establishing the exact number of Russians still requires an analysis to name the exact number," Cherevaty explains.

According to him, the attempts of the Russians to "breakthrough" are still recorded, but not very successful due to the actions of our defenders.

Cherevaty explained that Liman is important because it is another step towards the liberation of the Ukrainian Donbas and an opportunity to go further to Kreminna and Severodonetsk.

"This is also a psychologically important moment. Since the Armed Forces of Ukraine are beginning to dictate their will, not only to fight back and stand on the defensive but also to turn the tide of hostilities," he noted.

