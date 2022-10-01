"Chairman of LPR" Pasichnyk and 8 other organizers of pseudo-referendums were declared suspicious, - SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine continues to document the illegal actions of the organizers and participants of the fake manifestation of will in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

This was reported in the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

"According to SSU materials, the "head of the LPR" Leonid Pasichnyk was suspected of collaboration. It is documented that he signed the appeal of the deputies of the illegal "People's Council of the LPR" regarding the entry into force of the criminal "law on the referendum of the Luhansk People's Republic on the question of joining the Russian Federation with the rights of a subject Russian Federation".

According to his instructions, organizational work on the creation and functioning of "central and precinct election commissions" was carried out, financing was provided for the preparation and holding of a fake plebiscite. In addition, Pasichnik regularly took part in propaganda events, justifying the need for pseudo-voting and joining Russia," the report says.

Read more: 5 settlements near Lyman have been liberated, - Eastern group of troops

Also, 8 so-called "Deputies of the People's Council of the DPR" received suspicion from the SSU, namely:

▪️ Maxim Knysh;

▪️ Oleksandr Malkov;

▪️ Natalia Strelchuk;

▪️ Myroslav Rudenko;

▪️ Anastasia Selivanova;

▪️ Oleksandr Bondarenko;

▪️ Oleksandr Dyagovets;

▪️ Oleksiy Zhigulin.



"At one of the meetings, these collaborators unanimously voted for the "law" on holding a "referendum" and appealed to the leader of the terrorist organization "DPR" Pushylin to sign this illegal document," the SSU added.

As part of the open criminal proceedings, the SSU investigators notified the suspects of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ Part 5 Art. 111-1 (collaborative activity);

▪️ Part 2 Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine).