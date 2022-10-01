Georgia will never recognize annexation of Ukrainian territories, because it itself experienced something similar, - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia strongly condemned the so-called referendums held by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine and the illegal annexation of these territories.

This is stated in the statement of the Georgian Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

Tbilisi considers the actions of the Russian Federation a clear act of violent change of the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia emphasized that Russia has once again grossly violated the basic principles of international law.

"Georgia, which has already gone through the experience of the violent change of internationally recognized borders, will never recognize the so-called illegal referendums held in the regions of Ukraine, and confirms its firm and unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," the statement said.

