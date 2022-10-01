Leak from "Nord Stream" is largest one-time release of methane, - UN

Leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipeline system in the Baltic Sea have led to the largest ever recorded release of climate-damaging methane.

This was reported by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

A huge plume of highly concentrated methane, a greenhouse gas far more potent but shorter-lived than carbon dioxide, was discovered this week in an analysis of satellite images by researchers at the International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO).

"It's really bad, probably the biggest emissions ever detected," said Manfredi Caltagirone, head of IMEO.

Researchers at GHGSat, which uses satellites to monitor methane emissions, estimated a leak rate of 22,920 kg per hour from one of the four rupture points. That's equivalent to burning about 630,000 pounds of coal every hour, GHGSat said in a statement.

"This figure is very high, especially considering that four days have passed since the initial leak," the company said.

Whatever the cause, pipeline damage is a problem that goes beyond energy security, Caltagirone said. "This is the most wasteful way to generate emissions," he said.

It will be recalled that on September 27, it became known about the gas leak on the non-working pipelines "Nord Stream-1" and "Nord Stream-2".

According to Gazprom, during the explosions there were about 800 million cubic meters of gas in the three lines of the Nord Streams.