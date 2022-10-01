Germany welcomes Ukraine’s application to join NATO, - Ministry of Defense of Germany

Germany welcomes Ukraine’s decision to apply for Ukraine’s accession to NATO. However, it should be emphasized that decisions on its adoption must be made by all the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance without exception.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Of course, Ukraine is free to choose the Alliance in which it feels free. However, there are certain requirements for joining NATO. Now this issue will be discussed between the 30 countries of the North Atlantic Alliance," the minister said while visiting Chisinau.

We will remind, on October 30, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the submission of an application to join NATO and noted that the country expects to join in an accelerated manner.

Ukraine's decision has already been supported by four countries, such as Canada, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, but the procedure requires unanimous approval of all 30 members of the Alliance.

Read more: Germany will never recognize results of pseudo-referendums in territories occupied by Russian troops, - Steinmeier