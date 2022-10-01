11 ships with 217.6 thousand tons of agricultural products for countries of Africa, Asia and Europe left ports of Great Odesa today

On October 1, 11 ships left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and the port of Pivdenny within the framework of the "grain initiative".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

It is reported that they have 217.6 thousand tons of agricultural products on board for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe.

Among them is the bulk carrier QUEEN LILA, which transports 29,000 tons of barley to Libya.

Bulk carriers STELLINA, QUEEN LILA, INANDI, SAM left the Odesa port. FORTUNE EXPRESS, PS DREAM, LILA II, BARON left the port of Chornomorsk, and LADY DIVINA, AHMED CAN, IASOS left the port of Pivdenny.

It is noted that since the departure of the first ship with Ukrainian food, including today's ships, 5.7 million tons of agricultural products have been exported. In total, 252 ships left Ukrainian ports with agricultural products, which were sent to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.

