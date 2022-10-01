Ukraine will deepen actual integration into NATO, - Reznikov

Ukraine already cooperates with NATO in the defense sector more deeply than some formal members of the North Atlantic Alliance and will deepen this integration.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Since being appointed to the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine, I have repeatedly emphasized on various platforms the priority of my work - to achieve integration into NATO de facto. So that at the moment when a political consensus of 30 countries is formed, the integration will take place de jure.

In the defense sector, we already cooperate with the Alliance more deeply than some of its formal members, who deserve the title of "Russia's main ally in NATO."

We will continue to deepen actual integration in the field of defense. After all, this is mutually beneficial cooperation. Everyone has already appreciated the strength of the defense forces of Ukraine.

It is worth remembering that NATO is not only about defense, it is about shared values. Ensuring the stability of democratic institutions, restoring trust in justice, reliable protection of civil liberties and human rights are also important components of NATO integration.

The historic decision to submit an application for joining the Alliance is the continuation of integration. We will go through this path step by step.

Today, we have a large arsenal of Western weapons with which we successfully beat the Russian invaders. 11 months ago, when I asked to provide Stingers to Ukraine, I was told that it was impossible. Everything has changed.

The Ukrainian people, Ukrainian defenders and Ukrainian authorities made the impossible possible.

Everything will work out for us," the minister said.