AFU in Lyman. Battles are taking place in city, - Eastern group of troops

Ukrainian troops have entered the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region, where fighting continues.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevaty, on the air of the national news marathon on October 1, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"The information and the video that you saw with the stele are true. We are already in Lyman. But there are battles going on. Details will come later," Cherevaty said.

