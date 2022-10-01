Gazprom stopped supplying gas to Italy

Russian gas monopolist Gazprom stops supplying gas to Italy.

This is reported by the Russian publication Kommersant, Censor.NET reports.

According to media reports, Gazprom informed the Italian oil and gas group Eni that it will not be able to supply gas to Italy from October 1, as it "does not have the possibility to transport it" through Austria.

Gazprom said that gas transit through Austria was stopped "due to the gas transport operator's refusal to confirm applications."

The company is allegedly working on solving the problem of supply through Austria together with Italian buyers, the Russians noted.

