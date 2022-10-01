Kadyrov blamed retreat of Russian troops from Lyman in Donetsk region on commander of Central Military District Lapin

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that the responsibility for the retreat of Russian troops from Lyman lies with the commander of the Central Military District, Colonel-General Oleksandr Lapin.

"The defense of this area was led by the commander of the Central Military District, Colonel-General Oleksandr Lapin," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel. -The same Lapin who received the Hero of Russia star for the capture of Lysychansk, although de facto he was not there and nearby. The troops of the Western Military District were also placed under the command of Lapin."

According to Kadyrov, the commander of the Central Central Military District posted mobilized troops from the occupied Luhansk region at all the frontiers of the Lyman direction, "but did not provide them with the necessary communication, interaction, and transportation of ammunition." The head of Chechnya claims that he was warned about a possible failure on this part of the front, and he spoke about it with the head of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov, but the general assured that he "does not doubt Lapin's leadership talent."

"In a week, Lapin will move his headquarters to Starobilsk, a hundred kilometers from his subordinates, and he will sit in Luhansk. Due to the lack of elementary military logistics, today we have left several settlements and a large area of the territory," Kadyrov described the further development of events.

Also remind, that Colonel-General Oleksandr Lapin, the commander of the Russian Central Military District, awarded his son, a tank driver, who led the offensive on Ukrainian Sumy and Chernihiv, at the beginning of spring. In a few days, the Russian army left these regions.

Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War reported on September 13 that after the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers do not have the strength to strengthen the new front line. Even then, active fighting for the Lyman continued.

At the end of the month, it became known that the AFU surrounded the settlement. On the afternoon of October 1, the Eastern Group of the AFU reported that Ukrainian troops had entered the city.

Later, Russia confirmed the escape of its occupying troops from Lyman.