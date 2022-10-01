IAEA is actively seeking explanations from Russians regarding detention of director of ZNPP Murashov, - Grossi

The Russian occupiers confirmed to the IAEA the information about the temporary detention of the general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP Ihor Murashov

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the information of the agency on Twitter.

"The Director General of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi, confirmed that the IAEA, by its mandate in the field of nuclear safety, is actively seeking clarifications and hopes for a quick and satisfactory solution to this issue," the agency's information emphasizes.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, on September 30, 2022, at around 04:00 p.m., military personnel of the aggressor state kidnapped the general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. They stopped his car on the road from the station to the occupied Enerhodar and, using force, took him in an unknown direction. Criminal proceedings were initiated in connection with the abduction. The pre-trial investigation is carried out by investigators of the SSU Department in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The IAEA was informed about the event, which requested information about Murashov from the Russian "relevant authorities".

