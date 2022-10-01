Skeptical states should reconsider their position on Ukraine’s membership in NATO - Kuleba

Given the radical change in the situation, Ukraine is counting on a positive change in the position of NATO members, previously skeptical about our country’s accession to the Alliance, because it is in Ukraine that the future of the Euro-Atlantic space is now decided.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba in the air on the air of the national telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The future of the Euro-Atlantic space is decided in Ukraine. Euro-Atlantic security is impossible without the victory of Ukraine," the Minister said.

The minister is convinced that Ukraine's accession to NATO changes the logic and dynamics of the process of Euro-Atlantic integration of our state.

Read more: Kuleba named seven elements necessary to guarantee collective security of Ukraine

"The situation has fundamentally changed. And even states that are still skeptical about Ukraine's membership in NATO should reconsider their position under these new circumstances," he stressed.

Dmytro Kuleba recalled that when Ukraine had previously applied for membership in the European Union, the reaction of some capitals, traditionally skeptical on this issue, was also extremely restrained.

"But in the end, that application changed the dynamics and logic of the political process, and we got candidate status for EU membership. The current application also changes the logic and dynamics of the process," he said.

The minister noted that Ukraine today is a state that, despite the war, continues to implement reforms, and a state that sacrifices its best sons and daughters in defense of democracy.

Read more: Ukraine will deepen actual integration into NATO, - Reznikov

He noted that now the ball is in NATO's court, and if the Alliance decides to define a list of steps that Ukraine needs to complete in order to successfully complete the integration process, our country is ready to implement them.