Blinken assured Kuleba that U.S. would continue to support Ukraine despite any illegal moves by Putin

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken assured that the United States of America will continue to support Ukraine in this struggle.

This was stated by head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"During a phone call today with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, I thanked the United States for its unwavering support, including providing $12.35 billion in new security and budget aid.

The Secretary of State assured me that despite any illegal moves by Putin, the U.S. will continue to support Ukraine in our just struggle," Kuleba reported.

