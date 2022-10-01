You will be kicked out one by one until you solve problem, - Zelensky to Russians

President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted to the occupiers about the need to solve the problem with "the one" who started a senseless war against Ukraine for Russia.

According to Censor.NЕТ, Zelensky stated this in his video appeal at the end of the 220th day of the war.

Speaking about the situation in the aggressor country, the President noted that "they have already begun to bite each other there, by the way: they are looking for the guilty, blaming some generals for the failures..."

"This is the first bell that should be heard at all levels of the Russian authorities. Until you all solve the problem with the one who started it all, who started this senseless for Russia war against Ukraine, you will be kicked out one by one, making scapegoats not to admit that this war is a historical mistake for Russia," the Ukrainian President stressed.

Watch more: This week there are more Ukrainian flags in Donbass. In another week there will be even more - Zelensky. VIDEO