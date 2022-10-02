FSB was against Medvedchuk’s exchange, but Putin agreed, - Washington Post

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, did not heed the warning of the FSB that the exchange of 215 Ukrainian prisoners for Viktor Medvedchuk and 55 Russians would cause a negative reaction among supporters of the head of the Kremlin.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Washington Post .

According to the American publication's source, Putin preferred to exchange one of his long-term murtaddies in Ukraine, Medvedchuk, for the heroes of Mariupol.

"There was a lot of rejoicing in Ukraine to bring home the valiant warriors, while in Moscow a lot of people were disgusted to see what really mattered to Putin," he said.

According to another source, "the FSB was categorically against it."

"It realized the consequences of how the deal would look to the public," he said.

The publication notes that businessman Roman Abramovich and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman brokered the negotiations. For both of them, the main motive was the opportunity to improve their relations with Western countries, according to the newspaper's sources.

