In southern direction, AFU destroyed more than 60 invaders, 16 tanks and other enemy equipment, - OC "South"

On October 1, Ukrainian defenders in the south destroyed 64 occupiers, a warehouse with Russian ammunition, and 16 enemy tanks.

"Our aircraft launched 9 strikes against the enemy, and missile and artillery units carried out about 550 fire missions, in particular, against enemy logistics centers and areas of concentration of manpower and equipment.

The losses of the enemy during the combat day are: destroyed 64 rockets, a warehouse with ammunition, 2 self-propelled howitzers "Msta-S", 2 anti-tank missile complexes, 16 tanks, and 11 units of other auto-armored vehicles. One APC was captured," the message reads.

The defenders report that the enemy is concentrating its efforts on holding its positions.

During the day, defenders in the south destroyed 3 unmanned spies in the Mykolaiv and Bashtanka districts without the possibility of implementing the collected photo/video data.

The enemy is trying to find ways to improve the logistical support of its troops, continues to establish alternative crossings and repair works in the area of the Antoniv and Kakhovka bridges.

The shipping group of the enemy fleet, reduced to 8 units, is kept in a missile-safe area for itself but keeps 24 "Caliber" on alert, so the threat of a missile strike is relevant and quite probable.

