Over past day, Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region. INFOGRAPHICS

On October 1, the Russians killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On October 1, the Russians killed 3 civilians of Donetsk region: 2 in Avdiivka and 1 in Paraskoviivka. Another 9 people were injured," the report says.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

