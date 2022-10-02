412 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 784 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.
These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.
"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 402, Kharkiv - 246, Kyiv - 116, Mykolaiv - 75, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 64, Kherson - 57, Zaporizhzhia - 50, Dnipropetrovsk - 29," the message says.
Thus, it became known that on September 25, 13 children were killed near Kurylivka, the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, as a result of targeted fire by the enemy on a convoy of civilian vehicles with people trying to evacuate.
On September 30, a 13-year-old boy was injured as a result of shelling in Podoly, the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.
2,562 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 295 were completely destroyed.