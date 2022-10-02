Occupiers shelled settlements in Kharkiv region near border with Russian Federation and unsuccessfully tried to advance on Kozacha Lopan, - Synehubov

During the past day, the Russian occupiers continued shelling the settlements adjacent to the border with the Russian Federation and the contact line.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

In particular, according to him, the city of Kupiansk and settlements of the Kupiansk district, the city of Vovchansk, and the village of Hatishche of the Chuhuiiv district.

"According to the information of the regional emergency medical aid center, a 71-year-old woman was hospitalized with an injury during the day in the Kupiansk district. The investigation into the shooting of a civilian convoy in the Kupiansk district on September 25 is ongoing. According to the latest data, 24 people died at that time, including 13 children and a pregnant woman," the message reads.

Humanitarian demining of the Kharkiv region continues. Over the past day, the pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service have neutralized 704 explosive objects.

Synehubov also reminds that there are battles on the front line.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: rocket attack on infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv and shelling in region, 16-year-old girl was injured. PHOTOS

"The enemy made an attempt to advance on Kozacha Lopan, but retreated under the fire of our defenders with losses," - summarizes the head of the region.