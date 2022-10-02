Pope Francis calls on Putin to stop war, and on Zelensky to be open to serious peace proposals

Pope Francis expresses deep concern about the nuclear threat and the military escalation of the war in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Vatican News.

Francis called for an immediate ceasefire, as well as respect for the territorial integrity of each country and the rights of minorities.

"My appeal is primarily addressed to the President of the Russian Federation with a request to stop this spiral of violence and death, including for the sake of our own people. On the other hand, deeply saddened by the enormous suffering of the Ukrainian people as a result of the aggression they have suffered, I no less confidently appeal to the President of Ukraine to be open to serious proposals for peace. I call on all actors of international life and political leaders of nations to do everything possible to put an end to the war, without allowing themselves to be drawn into a dangerous escalation, as well as to promote and support dialogue initiatives," the Pope emphasized.

