Ambulance that was on its way to Balaklia hit mine

The driver died, the paramedic was injured.

Volunteer Natalia Popova wrote about it, Censor.NET reports.

"Olexander Viktorovych Kononenko, an ambulance driver from brigade 1501, died today. Their ambulance was on its way to a call to a patient in the city of Balaklia, and they ran into a mine. Young paramedic Rozlada Vitaliy Yuriyovych received concussions and burns. The driver died on the spot. The ambulance burned down," - wrote Popova.

