US is ready to allocate $1.5 billion to Ukraine every month until end of war, - Bloomberg

The USA is ready to financially support Ukraine and is pushing its European allies to allocate similar amounts.

This is reported by Bloomberg, Censor.NET informs.

"The US is ready to support Ukraine's financial system by providing $1.5 billion a month in aid throughout the war against Russia. Earlier, the White House held a series of talks on this topic, including in recent days with EU representatives, and called on the European Union to do more to support of Ukraine," the newspaper reports.

Sources told Bloomberg that the allies are discussing a more regular mechanism to help keep Ukraine's economy afloat as the war drags on.

