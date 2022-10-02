Yermak in Turkey discussed production of UAVs in Ukraine with managers of Baykar company

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has started a visit to the Republic of Turkey.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the President's Office.

As noted, he visited the production facilities of the Baykar company, which produces Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles. The head of the Office of the Head of the Ukrainian State became the first foreign guest to visit the Baykar Research Center, witnessing its actual opening.

According to OP, Yermak also met with company managers Haluk and Selchuk Bayraktar. The parties discussed current and future cooperation projects, in particular regarding the production of UAVs on the territory of Ukraine.

"The key element of strengthening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Turkey will be the creation of a training center and factory of the Baikar company on the territory of our country, as well as the joint production of promising aviation engines," the Ukrainian official emphasized.

In fulfillment of the instructions of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Andrii Yermak presented the III degree Order of Merit to the chairman of the Board of Directors and the technical director of Baikar company Selchuk Bayraktar.

"We continue to strengthen the defense capability of our state in close cooperation with our strategic partner - Turkey," - noted the head of the Office of the Head of State.