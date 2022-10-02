After liberation of Kupiansk, traitors hid in basements near city, - National Guard

After the liberation of Kupiansk, Ukrainian defenders discovered traitors who were hiding in the basements of villages not far from the city.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Guard.

"In the villages near Kupiansk, the collaborators were hiding in basements. When we checked the territory, we found them and handed them over to the relevant authorities," says one of the soldiers, who is in the Kharkiv direction.

Also, on the first day of the recapture of the city, at one of the checkpoints, NGU soldiers found 11 occupiers who got lost on the side of the Ukrainian defenders and fell into the "hands" of the guards.

After entering Kupiansk, the National Guardsmen helped civilians evacuate under heavy shelling for the first 3-4 days, guided them along safe routes, so that people did not end up in "hot spots".

The National Guard noted that hundreds of children were taken by the occupiers to Russia, ostensibly to rest camps, promising parents safety for their children. However, to this day those parents do not know about the fate of their children.

