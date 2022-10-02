Putin submitted to State Duma draft laws on "admission to Russian Federation" of four partially occupied regions of Ukraine

On October 2, 2022, the President of the Russian Federation, Volodymyr Putin, submitted to the State Duma draft laws on the "admission into the Russian Federation" of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kremlin propaganda publication TASS.

The draft laws provide for the creation of "federal executive bodies" in the specified territories by June 1, 2023, and local armed formations should become part of the Russian armed forces.

The "draft laws" also state that the occupied regions will retain their current names, and citizens of Ukraine and stateless persons living there can obtain Russian citizenship on the condition of submitting an application and "taking the oath of citizenship of Russia."

Within 10 days of "admission to Russia" Putin will appoint "temporary heads" of illegal entities.

It will be recalled that on September 20, the Russian-appointed occupation officials of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions announced that from September 23 to 27, "referendums" on joining the Russian Federation would be held in the occupied territories.

On September 28, the puppets of the Kremlin announced the results of pseudo-referendums for joining the Russian Federation. Presumably, they speak in favor of the regions joining the Russian Federation.

Against the background of the Russian Federation's statements about the recognition of the results of pseudo-referendums and the annexation of partially occupied regions, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, convened a meeting of the National Security Council.

Before the signing of the "accession agreements" on September 30, Putin made an address. He said that the Russian Federation is in the annexed territories of Ukraine "forever".

Even during Putin's speech, criticism from Western countries began to appear and statements that the illegal annexation will not be recognized and will not change anything.

After the meeting of the National Security Council, Ukraine's application to join NATO in an accelerated manner was signed.