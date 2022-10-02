During October 2, AFU repelled enemy assaults near 7 settlements. Air defense units destroyed 8 Iranian drones, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on October 2.

The message states: "The two hundred and twenty-first day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region and hold the temporarily captured territories, as well as to disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, conducting aerial reconnaissance. Attacks civilian infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war. There remains the threat of the enemy launching air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

During the current day, the Russian occupiers carried out four missile and three air strikes, carried out more than fifteen attacks from rocket salvo systems on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

More than fifteen settlements were affected by enemy strikes. Among them are Ridkodub, Kryvy Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Zaliznychne and Mykolaiv.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery:

in the Siversky direction - in the areas of Hrinivka and Buchka settlements of Chernihiv region and Seredyna Buda, Muraveinia, Fotovizh of Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Hatyshche;

in the Kramatorsk direction – Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianske;

in the Bakhmut direction – Rozdolivka, Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Odradivka, Zaitseve, Mayorsk, New York and Yuryivka;

in the Avdiivka direction - in the areas of Avdiivka, Netaylove, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Opytne, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka.

The enemy did not conduct active offensive actions in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. He carried out shelling in the areas of settlements of Novopil, Novosilka, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Novoukrainka, Zaliznychne, and HulIaipole.

More than 40 settlements along the contact line were hit by fire in the Southern Bug direction. For conducting reconnaissance and aiming artillery, the enemy made more than seventy UAV sorties.

Thanks to the successes of the Defense Forces, a decrease in the level of morale and psychological state of enemy personnel was noted in some directions, which leads to numerous cases of servicemen being captured and leaving their positions. Before the liberation of the settlement of Lyman, separate units of the enemy tried to withdraw deep into the temporarily occupied territories. Thus, on September 30, a convoy of civilian cars and minibuses was discovered in the area of ​​the settlement of Shchastia, in which there were more than 200 servicemen from the 2nd Army Corps of the Russian occupation forces.

Delays and reductions in the level of promised payments for participation in the so-called "special military operation" on the territory of Ukraine have a negative impact on servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

According to detailed information, it was confirmed that enemy personnel and military equipment were destroyed on the first of October, namely, the destruction of an ammunition warehouse of the occupiers in the area of ​​Tavriiske settlement of the Kherson region and the destruction of seven tanks and up to ten vehicles in the Chernihivka region of the Zaporizhzhia region. Information on personnel losses is being clarified.

During the current day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Zaytseve, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Odradivka, Pervomaiske, Spirne and Vyimka settlements.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out four strikes during the day. The destruction of two places of accumulation of weapons and military equipment, as well as two anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy, was confirmed. In addition, Ukrainian air defense units shot down eight Iranian attack unmanned aerial vehicles "Shahed".

Missile forces and artillery during the current day, in particular, hit five command posts, fourteen areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, three warehouses with ammunition and fuel and lubricants, as well as more than fifteen other important objects of the occupiers ".