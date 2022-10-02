Morale and psychological state of enemy decreases. Numerous cases of capture and abandonment of positions are recorded, - General Staff

the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information that the level of morale and psychological state of enemy personnel is decreasing, which leads to surrender and abandonment of positions.

The message states: "Thanks to the successes of the Defense Forces, a decrease in the level of morale and psychological state of enemy personnel was noted in some directions, which leads to numerous cases of servicemen being captured and leaving their positions. Before the liberation of the settlement of Lyman, separate units of the enemy tried to withdraw deep into the temporarily occupied territories. Thus, on September 30, a convoy of civilian cars and minibuses was discovered in the area of ​​the settlement of Shchastia, in which there were more than 200 servicemen from the 2nd Army Corps of the Russian occupation forces.

Delays and reductions in the level of promised payments for participation in the so-called "special military operation" on the territory of Ukraine have a negative impact on servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

