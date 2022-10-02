Vereshchuk: Russia is trying to mobilize Crimean Tatars as a priority

Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea is trying to forcibly mobilize Crimean Tatars to its army as a priority.

This was stated by the Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk during the telethon, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"We understand that Russia has shown its racism in all its glory - it is the mobilization of indigenous nations, in particular. And in this case, in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, Russia is trying to mobilize the native population of Crimea, namely the Crimean Tatars, as a priority. And they really do not want to be mobilized, and are leaving, trying to save themselves," said Vereshchuk.

According to her, Crimeans are trying to escape from forced mobilization to Georgia, Poland and Lithuania.

"I know that our Foreign Ministry is working in this direction. I think that these issues will be settled," the Minister said.

She stressed that Russia commits acts of genocide against indigenous peoples, including the Crimean Tatars and other indigenous ethnic groups of Ukraine, and it is necessary to talk about it.

Separately, the Deputy Prime Minister clarified that the Ukrainian authorities have data on those persons who give such criminal orders and are engaged in illegal forced mobilization of Ukrainian citizens. "And, of course, all this data will be added to the evidence base, and then the perpetrators will be punished," the Minister said.

