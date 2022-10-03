Ukrainian Armed Forces officially confirm liberation of Torske village in Donetsk region

Later that evening, Ukrainian Armed Forces officials confirmed liberation of Torske settlement in Donetsk region from Russian occupants.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram channel AFU Operative, quoting the spokesman of the AFU Eastern grouping Serhiy Cherevaty.

"Our servicemen liberated the village of Torske, which is located on the way to Kreminna, they are striking with artillery fire the enemy units that are trying to gain a foothold in Kreminna and build defenses," he said.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers took control of Yampil village in Donetsk region. VIDEO