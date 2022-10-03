Woman injured during Russian shelling of bus stop in Zelenodolsk died in hospital

A woman, who was injured during shelling of a public transport stop in Zelenodolsk by Russian troops, died in hospital from severe wounds.

It was reported in Telegram by Head of Kryvyi Rih Military Administration Oleksandr Vilkul, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"On Thursday (September 29 - Ed.), the occupiers attacked Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district with cluster munitions prohibited by the Geneva Convention. They hit a bus stop. 19 people who were just going to work were wounded. One person, a woman, unfortunately, died in hospital today from an open head injury," he wrote.

Vilkul recalled that on Wednesday the enemy launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih with an X-59 missile. Tonight - with a kamikaze drone. In both cases, the strikes were aimed at civilian objects. The destruction is significant, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

According to him, the occupants killed seven people, including children, and wounded 50 in Dnipro region over a week. More than 400 civilian buildings were damaged.