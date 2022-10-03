Project of building a new Fleet for Ukraine will be implemented, - Zelenskyy

There is no reason for our project to build a new fleet for Ukraine to fail. We are implementing all scheduled plans.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his video address.

Noting the launch of the corvette "Hetman Mazepa" in Turkey, Zelenskyy called it "symbolic that it received such a name". "Despite centuries of Russian false propaganda, historical truth and justice still win," he said.

"And there is no reason for our project to build a new fleet for Ukraine to fail. We are implementing all the plans. Our goal is to create a full-fledged base for the maintenance and construction of ships in Ukraine," the President stressed.

Zelenskyy noted that the visit of the President's Office Head Andriy Yermak to Baykar was not symbolic. "We are preparing to create a training center and a Baykar plant in Ukraine, as well as joint production of aircraft engines. We will definitely implement these projects," Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine has always been and will become one of the European centers of the military and aviation industry. And I am proud to say these words absolutely confidently and reasonably following the results of the 221st day of Russia's full-scale war against our state," he stressed.

