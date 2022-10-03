During October 2, Defense Forces destroyed 40 anti-aircraft guns, 2 tanks and 7 pieces of equipment in southern direction. AFU have partial success in north of operational zone, - OC "South"

The Operational Command "South" published information on the current operational situation in the south of Ukraine on October 2.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the Command.

The message states: "The situation in the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces is dynamic and tense. Our units continue active operations, hold the initiative in the fixed areas and in the advance. They have partial success in the north.

Our aircraft made 7 strikes against the enemy, an enemy Ka-52 attack helicopter was shot down by anti-aircraft defense forces in the Beryslav district.

Missile and artillery units completed more than 340 fire missions.

40 tanks, 2 tanks, and 7 units of other armored vehicles were destroyed.

Read more: During October 2, AFU repelled enemy assaults near 7 settlements. Air defense units destroyed 8 Iranian drones, - General Staff

In the temporarily occupied territories, mobilization measures continue, during which the occupying forces carry out yard patrols and compile lists of men of the conscription age. At the checkpoints, the verification of documents has been strengthened, and departures from the territories under the control of the police are made as difficult as possible: they demand an endless list of documents, arrange long-term inspections of vehicles and things, seize gadgets and other valuables, money, make you wait for the results of the inspection from several hours to 7-10 days, and often simply turn the car in the opposite direction.

In the Black Sea, grain corridors are functioning according to plan. The ship group of the enemy fleet consists of 8 warships, which are still maneuvering, hiding behind the Crimean peninsula. 3 surface and 2 underwater missile carriers with 32 Kalibr cruise missiles are on standby.

Intensification of the storm at sea increases the mine danger.

Read more: To date, 24 exchanges have already been carried out, 808 people have been returned from Russian captivity, - Maliar

The enemy continues to threats and blackmail with man-made disasters by launching missile strikes, the probability of using kamikaze drones is also at a fairly high level. Do not expose yourself to danger, do not ignore air warning signals, follow the procedure and rules.

In places of shelling and strikes, do not approach suspicious objects, report them to the competent authorities, entrust the work to professionals.

Do not report even positive, in your opinion, news about the actions of our units. A premature leak of information can cost the lives of both the liberating soldiers and the civilians of those settlements where the military operation is ongoing."