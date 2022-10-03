During day, Russians killed one and wounded 8 civilians in Donetsk region. INFOGRAPHICS
On October 2, the Russians killed one civilian in the Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"On October 2, the Russians killed 1 civilian resident of the Donetsk region — in Bakhmut. Another 8 people were injured. In addition, in Kramatorsk, medical aid was provided to one person wounded in the Kharkiv region," the report says.
Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.